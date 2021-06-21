Mike Petchenik leaving WSB-TV after 21 years

The North Fulton County bureau chief made the announcement on his public Facebook page Monday. His final day at the ABC affiliate is July 1.

“Journalism isn’t just a job, it’s a calling, and I’ve been extremely blessed and fortunate to answer that call alongside many of the greatest professionals in this business at WSB-TV and beyond,” he wrote. “I’ve been honored to give voice to the voiceless, to speak truth to power, and to tell the stories of our communities. It’s a privilege I’ve never taken lightly.”