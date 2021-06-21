ajc logo
Mike Petchenik leaving WSB-TV after 21 years

Mike Petchenik leaves Channel 2 Action News after 21 years. WSB-TV
Caption
Mike Petchenik leaves Channel 2 Action News after 21 years. WSB-TV

Credit: WSB_TV

Credit: WSB_TV

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
He is going to a healthcare tech company.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Mike Petchenik is leaving the broadcast TV business, departing WSB-TV after a 21-year tenure.

The North Fulton County bureau chief made the announcement on his public Facebook page Monday. His final day at the ABC affiliate is July 1.

“Journalism isn’t just a job, it’s a calling, and I’ve been extremely blessed and fortunate to answer that call alongside many of the greatest professionals in this business at WSB-TV and beyond,” he wrote. “I’ve been honored to give voice to the voiceless, to speak truth to power, and to tell the stories of our communities. It’s a privilege I’ve never taken lightly.”

But he added: “The most important titles I’ve ever held are ‘husband’ and ‘father,’ and this business often competes for my attention, taking me away from those I love. To that end, I’m hanging up my reporter notepad and mic, taking on a new challenge, and hopefully restoring some of that missing balance in our lives.”

Petchenik, who is married with two children, said he’s going to become content and communications director at an unspecified healthcare technology company.

The Chicago native, who has won two Southeast Regional Emmys, previously worked at stations in Columbia, Missouri, Augusta and Louisville, Kentucky.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

