Mike Petchenik leaving WSB-TV after 21 years

Channel 2 Action News reporter Mike Petchenik is leaving the broadcast TV business, departing WSB-TV after a 21-year tenure.
The North Fulton County bureau chief made the announcement on his public Facebook page Monday. His final day at the ABC affiliate is July 1.
“Journalism isn’t just a job, it’s a calling, and I’ve been extremely blessed and fortunate to answer that call alongside many of the greatest professionals in this business at WSB-TV and beyond,” he wrote. “I’ve been honored to give voice to the voiceless, to speak truth to power, and to tell the stories of our communities. It’s a privilege I’ve never taken lightly.”
But he added: “The most important titles I’ve ever held are ‘husband’ and ‘father,’ and this business often competes for my attention, taking me away from those I love. To that end, I’m hanging up my reporter notepad and mic, taking on a new challenge, and hopefully restoring some of that missing balance in our lives.”
Petchenik, who is married with two children, said he’s going to become content and communications director at an unspecified healthcare technology company.
The Chicago native, who has won two Southeast Regional Emmys, previously worked at stations in Columbia, Missouri, Augusta and Louisville, Kentucky.
