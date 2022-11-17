Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake at State Farm Dec. 29

Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley, half of the heralded “Kings of Comedy” team of yore, are back in Atlanta with Mike Epps and Earthquake at State Farm Arena Dec. 29.
Presale is happening now with the code LAUGH until 10 p.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Prices range from $79 to $99 before fees.
Cedric, 58-year-old star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” has reunited with his friend Hughley. Both executive produce Bounce TV’s Atlanta-based scripted drama “Johnson” and Hughley appears on the show. More than two decades ago, the pair teamed with Steve Harvey (who has retired from stand-up) and Bernie Mac, who died in 2008, for the hugely successful “Kings of Comedy” tour that sold out arenas nationwide.
Hughley, 59, also hosts an afternoon syndicated daily radio show heard on Classix 102.9 in Atlanta.
Epps, 51, stars in Netflix’s comedy “The Upshaws” with Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.
Earthquake, 59, has a recurring role on Cedric’s “The Neighborhood” and has a SiriusXM show on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com