Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake at State Farm Dec. 29

Presale is happening now with the code LAUGH until 10 p.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Prices range from $79 to $99 before fees.

Cedric, 58-year-old star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” has reunited with his friend Hughley. Both executive produce Bounce TV’s Atlanta-based scripted drama “Johnson” and Hughley appears on the show. More than two decades ago, the pair teamed with Steve Harvey (who has retired from stand-up) and Bernie Mac, who died in 2008, for the hugely successful “Kings of Comedy” tour that sold out arenas nationwide.