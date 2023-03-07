X
Meet the two BET bidders: Tyler Perry and Byron Allen

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

There are two known interested buyers for a majority stake of BET Media Group from Paramount Global.

Here are snapshots of each bidder:

Tyler Perry

Age: 53

Hometown: New Orleans

Current residence: Atlanta

Owns: Tyler Perry Studios, minority stake in BET+, property in the Bahamas, Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Beverly Hills, Calif.; 1,200 acres in Douglasville, Georgia

Content portfolio: Films like “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” “A Madea Family Funeral” and “A Jazzman’s Blues” and TV shows such as “Meet the Browns,” “House of Payne,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “The Oval,” “Sistas”

Content deals: He has deals to distribute his films and TV shows with Paramount, Netflix and Amazon

Also: an actor in movies like “Alex Cross,” “Gone Girl” and “Don’t Look Up”

Byron Allen

Age: 61

Hometown: Detroit

Current residence: Los Angeles

Owner: Allen Media Group, which owns TV stations, cable networks like Atlanta-based The Weather Channel, Automotive.tv and Pets.TV and TV shows like “America’s Court With Judge Ross” and “Funny You Should Ask”

Previously was: a stand-up comic, a host on NBC’s “Real People,” host of late-night talk show “The Byron Allen Show”

