Matt Pearl leaving 11Alive after 12 years; Nicole Carr departs WSB

In his post, he thanks his mentors and his colleagues, from former anchor Brenda Wood to fellow award-winning journalist Brendan Keefe to his former news director Ellen Crooke, now senior vice president at TEGNA, which owns 11Alive.

He previously worked at a station in Buffalo. Crooke recruited him to Atlanta in 2009.

Investigative reporter Nicole Carr has left Channel 2 Action News on WSB-TV after five years to join ProPublica, an independent nonprofit newsroom that produces in-depth journalism in the public interest.

She will be part of the organization’s expanded Southeast bureau out of Atlanta and focus on criminal justice and racial inequity.

Carr has won three Emmys.

She covered Georgia’s historic 2020 elections and various aspects of the pandemic and over the years has specialized in stories about law enforcement and government accountability.

As ProPublica noted in its press release, Carr was part of a joint 2020 investigation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution examining physical abuse and sexual misconduct incidents in National Guard youth camps. She was also among the first reporters to take an in-depth look at the initial investigation of Reality Winner, the former Georgia-based NSA contractor who’s serving the longest espionage sentence in U.S. history for leaking Russian election interference documents to the press.