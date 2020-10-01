Mark Alewine departs WSB radio after 24 years

In an interview Thursday morning, Alewine said he hopes to find radio work elsewhere and will have a studio built in his house so he can also do voice-over work. He said the station provided him a generous severance package, so he won’t hunt for work until 2021.

He said over his 21 years doing overnights, he had 23 different traffic reporters work with him.

Slade, WSB’s veteran morning host, called Alewine “my morning man... I could always count on him to tell me what was going on in a factual, no-nonsense way. I depended on him like so many others to fill us in on the craziness that can happen in the overnights... He set the standard for the rest of us, every day. I hope our paths will cross again in the future."

Alewine was born and raised in Georgia, growing up in a small town Royston near the South Carolina border. He got his first radio job at a Royston station at age 15. After graduating from the University of Georgia, he worked at WGAU and WNGC in Athens, then WDUN in Gainesville before joining WSB at age 31.