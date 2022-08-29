Marietta teens Ethan Bartnicki and Christopher Harding Jones make ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals

“This gave us a way to bond,” Christopher said an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month. “I am grateful for the time we had together. We didn’t expect to have that much time.”

At the time, Christopher said he had pretty severe ADHD and a sensory processing disorder. “I had a hard time with coordination and spatial awareness,” he said. “Doing sports was really hard, but Ninja was a godsend. When I started, I couldn’t even do a single pull up. It was a lot of hard work. I was so passionate about it and the Ninja community was so supportive. It’s been a way for me to be athletic despite my lack of athleticism.”

In the end, he said, “I’m surprised I did as well as I did. It’s a dream come true.”

Ethan, who previously competed on “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” also trained at Ninja Quest. “We had this group of eight,” he said. “We’d train together and have fun hanging out. It didn’t seem like we were working out but after two years together we were all super ripped and good at Ninja. We didn’t even notice. It never got old for us.”

As for going on the show, it’s “been a dream for both of us since we were little kids,” Ethan said. “Now we’re doing this together. It has been so much fun supporting each other.”

“Having Ethan there was super helpful,” Christopher said. “It’s like having someone who knows my ability and my skills, a training partner who could push me.”

