Majic’s Ryan Cameron returning on air after heart surgery August 3

Atlanta radio host Ryan Cameron is returning on air to Majic 107.5/97.5 on Monday, Aug. 3, nearly three months after heart valve surgery.
The afternoon radio host also had complications from sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection that damaged his kidneys. In June, he told the Majic audience that he had been on dialysis.
“I learned how sepsis attacks your body,” he said on air in early June. “You realize that there’s only a 50% survival rate, and you are on the right side of the survival rate. It puts you in the right perspective.”
Cameron, 54, announced his pending return today on the R&B station Majic, sounding feisty and ready to get back on air after nearly three decades in Atlanta radio.
“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. Now it’s here, or should I say, I am!” Cameron said in a press release.
“Because of Covid-19, protests and politics, it’s been a challenging time for many of our listeners. Ryan’s voice is needed now more than ever! We are extremely happy to welcome Ryan back behind the microphone to entertain and inform the ATL,” said Cameron’s boss, Derek Harper, operations manager for Radio One Atlanta, which owns Majic.
Rashan Ali, who hosted the recently canceled syndicated talk show “Sister Circle,” has subbed in for Cameron since mid April. Cameron gave Ali her first radio gig on his morning show on Hot 107.9 two decades ago and they have remained close friends.
Cameron, an Atlanta native and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee, joined Majic in 2018 after a long stint with V-103, where he started his career in the early 1990s. He is also the in-game announcer for both the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.