Madonna coming to Atlanta as part of global 2023 40th anniversary tour

The 35-city tour will begin in July in Vancouver and wrap in December in Amsterdam, unless she adds more dates.

This will be Madonna’s first time in performing in Atlanta in more than seven years since her Rebel Heart Tour stopped at what was then Philips Arena in early 2016. Be warned: she hit the stage at nearly 11 p.m. after arriving at 10:30 p.m. at her 2012 Atlanta concert.