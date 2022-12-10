Ludacris gives away shoes to kids, prepping for tour, Fast & Furious X, Hollywood Walk of Fame star

And via his Ludacris Foundation, he joined Mercedes-Benz and the much larger 30-year-old non-profit Shoes That Fit to give away 600 brand new Adidas and Nike sneakers to the children at Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary School earlier this week in Atlanta. Another 600-plus shoes were given to students at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.

“When kids get new shoes and clothes, it’s shown they do better in school and feel better about themselves,” Ludacris said in a brief interview outside the school Wednesday. “I call it Luda-Christmas. I always find things to do with Mercedes to give back to my city.” He said he was thrilled to see how excited the students were walking back to class after receiving their shoes.