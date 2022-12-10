Ludacris gives away shoes to kids, prepping for tour, Fast & Furious X, Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Atlanta’s own Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is in the holiday spirit. At age 45, he is now considered a legendary hip-hop star, a heralded actor and entrepreneur.
And via his Ludacris Foundation, he joined Mercedes-Benz and the much larger 30-year-old non-profit Shoes That Fit to give away 600 brand new Adidas and Nike sneakers to the children at Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary School earlier this week in Atlanta. Another 600-plus shoes were given to students at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.
“When kids get new shoes and clothes, it’s shown they do better in school and feel better about themselves,” Ludacris said in a brief interview outside the school Wednesday. “I call it Luda-Christmas. I always find things to do with Mercedes to give back to my city.” He said he was thrilled to see how excited the students were walking back to class after receiving their shoes.
His charitable goal is to do things that are memorable. “Hopefully there is a butterfly effect that what we do today will inspire someone to do something great that otherwise wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “Boosting their morale and spirits is a gift in and of itself.”
His foundation for the past 20 years has given away tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods and services to needy families in the area.
And he is planning a busy 2023. He will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in May 2023 when “Fast & Furious X” comes out and he reprises his role as Tej Parker yet again. He also just finished shooting in Atlanta “Dashing Through the Snow,” a Disney+ holiday movie that comes out in a year that also stars Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris.
Ludacris also gave me the scoop on who he is touring with in 2023, but the publicist for the act called me a couple of hours later to tell me that the act won’t announce the tour until Tuesday. So let’s wait awhile.
