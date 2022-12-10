ajc logo
X

Ludacris gives away shoes to kids, prepping for tour, Fast & Furious X, Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz U

Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz U

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Atlanta’s own Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is in the holiday spirit. At age 45, he is now considered a legendary hip-hop star, a heralded actor and entrepreneur.

And via his Ludacris Foundation, he joined Mercedes-Benz and the much larger 30-year-old non-profit Shoes That Fit to give away 600 brand new Adidas and Nike sneakers to the children at Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary School earlier this week in Atlanta. Another 600-plus shoes were given to students at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.

“When kids get new shoes and clothes, it’s shown they do better in school and feel better about themselves,” Ludacris said in a brief interview outside the school Wednesday. “I call it Luda-Christmas. I always find things to do with Mercedes to give back to my city.” He said he was thrilled to see how excited the students were walking back to class after receiving their shoes.

His charitable goal is to do things that are memorable. “Hopefully there is a butterfly effect that what we do today will inspire someone to do something great that otherwise wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “Boosting their morale and spirits is a gift in and of itself.”

His foundation for the past 20 years has given away tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods and services to needy families in the area.

Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz U

Credit: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz U

And he is planning a busy 2023. He will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in May 2023 when “Fast & Furious X” comes out and he reprises his role as Tej Parker yet again. He also just finished shooting in Atlanta “Dashing Through the Snow,” a Disney+ holiday movie that comes out in a year that also stars Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris.

Ludacris also gave me the scoop on who he is touring with in 2023, but the publicist for the act called me a couple of hours later to tell me that the act won’t announce the tour until Tuesday. So let’s wait awhile.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
2h ago

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
11h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
3h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
3h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
13h ago
The Latest

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
11h ago
Fox nixes country music family drama ‘Monarch’ after one season
Mike Conti covering for recuperating Bob Rathbun for two Hawks telecasts
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
19h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top