Janet Jackson, Ludacris pair up for 2023 tour

Janet Jackson, joined by special guest and Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, will be coming to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 27 as part of her 2023 tour.
This will be Jackson’s first headlining tour stop in Atlanta since she performed in late 2017 at Philips Arena (which was renovated and renamed State Farm Arena in 2018.) That concert featured a surprise appearance from East Cobb resident Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, who performed on their collaboration, “Burn it Up.”
Jackson has appeared at several metro Atlanta venues over the decades on eight previous concert tours, including the Omni, Chastain Amphitheatre, the Fox Theatre and Lakewood Amphitheatre. This will be the first time Jackson and Ludacris have worked together on a tour.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster. As usual, prices have not been released and some tickets may vary in price based on demand. There are multiple pre-sale opportunities starting Tuesday.
The 33-city tour starts in Hollywood, Florida April 14, stopping in various North American arenas and amphitheaters, and ending in Seattle June 21.
The setlist will celebrate Jackson’s 50 years in entertainment and milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed albums: the 25th anniversary of “The Velvet Rope” and the 30th anniversary of “Janet.”
04-14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena *
04-19 Orlando, FL - Amway Center *
04-21 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena *
04-22 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena *
04-25 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *
04-27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *
04-29 Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum *
04-30 St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *
05-02 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
05-04 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *
05-06 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *
05-09 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *
05-12 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *
05-13 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *
05-14 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
05-19 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *
05-20 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
05-23 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage *
05-24 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *
05-26 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *
05-27 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago *
05-28 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater *
05-30 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *
06-02 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *
06-03 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
06-04 Austin, TX - Moody Center *
06-07 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion *
06-09 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *
06-10 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl *
06-11 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06-16 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *
06-20 Portland, OR - Moda Center *
06-21 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *
* with Ludacris
