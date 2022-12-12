Janet Jackson, Ludacris pair up for 2023 tour

This will be Jackson’s first headlining tour stop in Atlanta since she performed in late 2017 at Philips Arena (which was renovated and renamed State Farm Arena in 2018.) That concert featured a surprise appearance from East Cobb resident Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, who performed on their collaboration, “Burn it Up.”

Jackson has appeared at several metro Atlanta venues over the decades on eight previous concert tours, including the Omni, Chastain Amphitheatre, the Fox Theatre and Lakewood Amphitheatre. This will be the first time Jackson and Ludacris have worked together on a tour.