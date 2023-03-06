Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire unite for 2023 tour

He is paired up with Earth, Wind & Fire, a group that has created its fair share of legendary songs like “September,” “After the Love is Gone,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.” They performed last year in Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre in August for an 18-song set.

Tickets will be available as part of a Citi presale Tuesday, March 7. The general public sale begins Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been announced.