Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire unite for 2023 tour

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
They will be at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Lionel Richie is returning to Atlanta in August, paired with fellow R&B/pop legends Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Arena.

Richie, who appeared with Sheryl Crow and Billy Joel at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a tight one-hour set last November, will likely have more time to go deeper into his huge catalog of hits this go around. He will include some of his Commodores tunes (”Easy,” “Three Times a Lady”) as well as his massive 1980s solo output (”Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “All Night Long”).

He is paired up with Earth, Wind & Fire, a group that has created its fair share of legendary songs like “September,” “After the Love is Gone,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.” They performed last year in Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre in August for an 18-song set.

Tickets will be available as part of a Citi presale Tuesday, March 7. The general public sale begins Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been announced.

Last year was a banner year for Richie, who is currently back for his sixth year as a judge on “American Idol.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Three key members from the 1970s remain: Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson. Key vocalist Maurice White died in 2016.

Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire Sing A Song All Night 2023 Tour Dates:

Aug 4 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept 8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

A day in the life: Inside typical spring training day for Braves' Michael Harris II
