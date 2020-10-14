Liam Neeson talks about his latest film ‘Honest Thief’

Walsh, who has been a regular on two popular young adult Netflix series, “The Umbrella Academy” and “13 Reasons Why,” said she liked the whole old-fashioned “cops and robbers on the run” storyline. “It starts out with a couple of people with a past, who have been around the block, then fall for each other in a very real way,” she said. “They’re broken, but their love is not broken... This glue made it buoyant and more than just an action film."

The film will be in theaters, although only about half the movie theaters in America are open and many major films have either been delayed until 2021 or went straight to video on demand or streaming services. Regal shut down a second time, and AMC is running low on money. Last weekend’s top-grossing film was Atlanta-produced "The War with Grandpa” at just $3.5 million.

“Honest Thief” will be in more than two dozen theaters in metro Atlanta starting Friday and more than 2,000 theaters in North America.

Neeson said he has not sat inside a movie theater since the pandemic began but he did sample an outdoor drive-in theater to catch “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford, who began doing action hero work decades before Neeson.

“It was my first drive-in I’m afraid to say,” Neeson said. “It was a really incredible piece of Americana. Being there in my car with a buddy beside me, seeing these other cars with kids running around, it was just lovely."

Walsh, who shot the 2017 film “Felt" in Atlanta with Neeson, is thrilled people will have the opportunity to see the film in a movie theater. In August, she was in Australia, where the coronavirus isn’t nearly as prevalent, participating on a jury for the CinefestOZ Film Festival.

She said it was surreal after months of quarantine stateside. “Oh my gosh, I’m sitting in a movie theater watching a film with popcorn!” she said. “It was just so wonderful!”

Liam Neeson stars as "Tom Carter" in director Mark Williams' HONEST THIEF, an Open Road Films release.