Liam Neeson has a surprise cameo on FX's 'Atlanta'

Liam Neeson stars as Alex Lewis in director Martin Campbell’s "Memory." (Rico Torres/Open Road Films/Briarcliff Entertainment/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

FX’s “Atlanta” is never predictable. In the latest episode that aired Thursday evening, when a high Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) runs into “Taken” actor Liam Neeson playing himself in an Amsterdam bar, things get weird.

His fictional appearance sends up something Neeson admitted in 2019 he did as a younger man. After a white friend was raped by a Black man, he said he walked around seeking a Black man to kill, something he ultimately did not actually do.

In the scene, Alfred (also known as rap star Paper Boi) is sitting with Neeson at the bar holding a drink with a napkin that says “CANCEL CLUB.”

Neeson: “You might’ve heard or read about my transgression — you know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a Black guy. Any Black guy, when I was a younger man. A friend of mine had been raped, and I acted out of anger. I look back, man, it honestly frightens me. I thought people, knowing who I once was, (that it would) would make clear who I am, who I’ve become...But, with all that being said … I am sorry. I apologize if I hurt people.”

Paper Boi: “It’s good to know that you don’t hate Black people.”

Neeson: “What? No, no, no, I can’t stand the lot of you. Now I feel that way, because you tried to ruin my career. Didn’t succeed, mind you. I’m sure one day I’ll get over it, but until then, we are mortal enemies.”

Paper Boi: “But didn’t you learn that you shouldn’t say (expletive) like that?”

Neeson: “Aye. But I also learned that the best and worst part about being white is you don’t have to learn anything if you don’t want to.”

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

