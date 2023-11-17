Leslie Jones on ‘The Daily Show’ loses her mind over André 3000′s flute album

Credit: COMEDY CENTRAL

Credit: COMEDY CENTRAL

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
44 minutes ago
X

Comic Leslie Jones, guest hosting this week on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” went ballistic over André 3000′s decision to make an instrumental album featuring the flute that came out Friday.

“I’ve got to say something,” Jones said emphatically. “This man is one of the greatest rappers of all time. We have been waiting 17 years for this [expletive] to release a new album. And it’s all flute? I’m going to kill somebody. This is how you know white people are winning. Y’all done turned André 3000 into Jethro Tull!”

Her co-host Thursday Jordan Klepper, playing her foil, offered a different perspective on the OutKast member’s artistic decision: “I think this is brave.”

“Yah, it’s brave,” she retorted. “Cos if you played this [expletive] in the hood, you’re going to get your [expletive] beat.”

Klepper: “Don’t listen to Leslie, Andrew 3000.”

Jones: “André!”

Klepper: “Sorry, yes. André 3000. Although this is more of an Andrew 3000 project. Artists have to evolve as they age. You can’t be rapping into your 50s. [Andre 3000 is actually 48.] There are only so many words that rhyme with ‘sciatica.’”

Jones: “I’m not saying that he can’t evolve. ... You don’t always have to stay in your lane. But try not to completely drive off the road into a damn flute store!”

Klepper: “He’s reaching a new audience. A rapper released an instrumental album. And finally, I can understand the lyrics.”

Jones: “Man, you crazy. A flute can only go so hard.”

Klepper: “A flute can still slap. ... Personally, I can’t wait for that moment when a Tesla pulls up next to me blasting this album at a moderate volume, you know. All treble, no bass.”

She then demands an apology and sings a variant of Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson,” except it’s now “Sorry, Ms. Leslie, I am for real...”

Klepper adds: “Never meant to make Leslie cry. I apologize for... playing the flute.”

Below is Jones and Klepper’s opening headline segment. The André 3000 bit starts at about the eight-minute mark:

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Divided Georgia congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia House Republicans looking at full Medicaid expansion
8h ago

Credit: Becky Stein Photography

A new institute at Emory is leveraging AI to promote health equity
2h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
Braves trade Michael Soroka, four others to White Sox for reliever Aaron Bummer
11h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
Braves trade Michael Soroka, four others to White Sox for reliever Aaron Bummer
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans gloat over baseball All-Star game’s return to Atlanta
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: DISNEY

PREVIEW: Disney+’s Atlanta-based ‘Dashing Through the Snow’ stars Ludacris
Amazon’s ‘Maxine’s Baby’ doc provides window into Tyler Perry’s ambitions, pain
Jill Nelson returns to 99X as an evening jock
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
6h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top