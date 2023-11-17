Leslie Jones on ‘The Daily Show’ loses her mind over André 3000′s flute album

“Yah, it’s brave,” she retorted. “Cos if you played this [expletive] in the hood, you’re going to get your [expletive] beat.”

Klepper: “Don’t listen to Leslie, Andrew 3000.”

Jones: “André!”

Klepper: “Sorry, yes. André 3000. Although this is more of an Andrew 3000 project. Artists have to evolve as they age. You can’t be rapping into your 50s. [Andre 3000 is actually 48.] There are only so many words that rhyme with ‘sciatica.’”

Jones: “I’m not saying that he can’t evolve. ... You don’t always have to stay in your lane. But try not to completely drive off the road into a damn flute store!”

Klepper: “He’s reaching a new audience. A rapper released an instrumental album. And finally, I can understand the lyrics.”

Jones: “Man, you crazy. A flute can only go so hard.”

Klepper: “A flute can still slap. ... Personally, I can’t wait for that moment when a Tesla pulls up next to me blasting this album at a moderate volume, you know. All treble, no bass.”

She then demands an apology and sings a variant of Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson,” except it’s now “Sorry, Ms. Leslie, I am for real...”

Klepper adds: “Never meant to make Leslie cry. I apologize for... playing the flute.”

Below is Jones and Klepper’s opening headline segment. The André 3000 bit starts at about the eight-minute mark: