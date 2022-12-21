ajc logo
Legendary country band Alabama coming to State Farm Arena in 2023

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Legendary country band Alabama, six weeks after original member Jeff Cook died, announced a tour in 2023 with two original members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry.

The tour will feature a stop at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 1, with Marshall Tucker Band opening.

Ticket pre-sale at Ticketmaster started Tuesday with the code MOUNTAINMUSIC. All tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $129.50.

The last time Alabama performed was in 2018 at the Fox Theatre for three dates. By then, Cook had largely stopped performing due to symptoms related to Parkinson’s Disease.

The band over the decades has performed at the Omni, Philips Arena, the Georgia Dome, the Atlanta Civic Center, Lakewood Amphitheatre and what is now Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Alabama started in the early 1970s and landed more than 30 No .1 country hits, mostly in the 1980s, with several crossing over to the pop charts.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

