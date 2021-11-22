ajc logo
Latest CBS46 departures: anchor/reporter Ashley Thompson and news director Matt King

Ashley Thompson is departing CBS46 after five years at the station. CBS46
Ashley Thompson is departing CBS46 after five years at the station. CBS46

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

CBS46, known as a bit of a revolving door news operation in Atlanta, has lost its latest on-air reporter and anchor Ashley Thompson, who announced she was departing the CBS affiliate on social media Monday.

Thompson said on Instagram that she is “leaving the biz altogether to have a more ‘normal’ life. I’m looking forward to weekends and holidays off, not missing pivotal life events, more of a work-life balance and prioritizing my mental health.”

Her work schedule was Sunday through Thursday including anchoring Sunday news programs. This past Sunday’s show was her final anchoring gig.

“There have been highs and there have certainly been lows,” she wrote. “I always tell people ... if you can make it in this demanding, pressure cooker business, you can make it anywhere.”

Thompson, a Michigan native who went to college in Alabama, added: “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished over the years and I’m grateful that I followed my lifelong dream of being a reporter. The goal was always to report in Atlanta. Not only did I reach that goal, I was promoted a number of times and anchored here ... in my favorite city.”

She recently got engaged and purchased a new home. She hasn’t stated what her next career plans are but plans to stay in Atlanta.

The station, whose call letters are WGCL-TV, also told staff last week that its news director Matt King is departing in advance of a major ownership change that is slated to take effect next week. The new owner, Atlanta-based Gray Television, has not announced who will take over for King, who joined the station in April 2020.

The future news director will be the ninth one at the station over the past 14 years.

Prior to King, who lasted one year and nine months, here were his seven preceding news directors and their tenures: Steve Doerr (two years, six months, July 2017-January 2020), Frank Volpicella (11 months, July 2016-June 2017), Larry Perret (20 months, September 2014-May 2016), Lane Michaelson (15 months, April 2013-July 2014), Eric Ludgood (22 months, March 2011-January 2013), Steve Schwaid (two years, 10 months, May 2008-March 2011) and Rick Erbach (three years, four months, January 2005-May 2008).

As reported last week, Deborah Collura, who joined CBS46 as general manager in the spring of 2020, is being replaced by Erik Schrader starting in early December.

Gray purchased CBS46′s long-time owners Meredith Corp. earlier this year but is awaiting clearance from regulators. Gray is expecting the deal to close around Dec. 1.

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Investigations
