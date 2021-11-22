Latest CBS46 departures: anchor/reporter Ashley Thompson and news director Matt King

She recently got engaged and purchased a new home. She hasn’t stated what her next career plans are but plans to stay in Atlanta.

The station, whose call letters are WGCL-TV, also told staff last week that its news director Matt King is departing in advance of a major ownership change that is slated to take effect next week. The new owner, Atlanta-based Gray Television, has not announced who will take over for King, who joined the station in April 2020.

The future news director will be the ninth one at the station over the past 14 years.

Prior to King, who lasted one year and nine months, here were his seven preceding news directors and their tenures: Steve Doerr (two years, six months, July 2017-January 2020), Frank Volpicella (11 months, July 2016-June 2017), Larry Perret (20 months, September 2014-May 2016), Lane Michaelson (15 months, April 2013-July 2014), Eric Ludgood (22 months, March 2011-January 2013), Steve Schwaid (two years, 10 months, May 2008-March 2011) and Rick Erbach (three years, four months, January 2005-May 2008).

As reported last week, Deborah Collura, who joined CBS46 as general manager in the spring of 2020, is being replaced by Erik Schrader starting in early December.

Gray purchased CBS46′s long-time owners Meredith Corp. earlier this year but is awaiting clearance from regulators. Gray is expecting the deal to close around Dec. 1.