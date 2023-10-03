Kim Zolciak’s mansion back in pre-foreclosure

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who are no longer generating regular income from a Bravo reality show, are behind on their mortgage payments yet again on their pricey Alpharetta mansion.

According to online records reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, their home went into pre-foreclosure on Sept. 12. The couple has until Nov. 7 to catch up on payments or the home could be sold in auction at the Fulton County courthouse.

A similar situation happened earlier this year, but Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon, said in court papers that he sold enough assets to catch up on mortgage payments and avoid having their home auctioned off in March. But since the spring, the couple has again fallen behind on its mortgage payments.

Biermann, who is seeking a divorce from Zolciak, last month asked a divorce judge to force Zolciak to place the home up for sale as soon as possible because they still have equity in the home. Zolciak has resisted the sale of the property and it is not yet on the market despite a fake listing that hit Zillow last week, according to TMZ. The judge has yet to make a decision.

Michael Bunch, a local real estate agent with Keller Williams, said based on comparable homes in the area, they could sell the place for at least $2.8 million. It helps, he said, that it backs onto a lake.

The market for homes in this price range, he said, “has slowed considerably” in recent months, not helped by rising interest rates. He said he has one of the few listings under contract in the area over $3 million.

Biermann and Zolciak’s home has seven bedrooms and nine baths along with a wine cellar, a pool, an elevator and a 6-car garage. It was featured prominently on Bravo’s “Tardy for the Party” reality show that ran for eight seasons until 2020.