Kim Zolciak’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ ending after 8 seasons on Bravo

Kim Zolciak’s Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy” won’t be returning after eight seasons.
It was a spin-off from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and focused on Zolciak’s family: her husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana and the youngest Biermanns Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.
“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”
“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13-year-plus relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal,” said Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann in a joint statement. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”
About the Author