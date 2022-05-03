Kim Zolciak’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ ending after 8 seasons on Bravo

It was a spin-off from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and focused on Zolciak’s family: her husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana and the youngest Biermanns Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”