BreakingNews
James M. Cox Foundation donates $30M to help complete Beltline by 2030
ajc logo
X

Kim Zolciak’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ ending after 8 seasons on Bravo

Kim Zolciak lives in an exclusive gated townhouse community in Duluth, GA with her two children. Zolciak is single, but happily dating with hopes to marry again in the near future. She also has her sights set on fame in the music business as a country singer, and is working with Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin.

caption arrowCaption
Kim Zolciak lives in an exclusive gated townhouse community in Duluth, GA with her two children. Zolciak is single, but happily dating with hopes to marry again in the near future. She also has her sights set on fame in the music business as a country singer, and is working with Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 7, 2021

Kim Zolciak’s Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy” won’t be returning after eight seasons.

It was a spin-off from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and focused on Zolciak’s family: her husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana and the youngest Biermanns Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13-year-plus relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal,” said Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann in a joint statement. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jeff Daniels to star in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s novel
3h ago
Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss expected for CultureCon Atlanta on May 7
‘American Idol’ top 10 performance recap on Disney night
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top