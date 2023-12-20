Kevin Hart starring in series about heist on Ali’s comeback night in Atlanta

The event brought worldwide attention to the city as celebrities galore — from Sidney Poitier to Arthur Ashe to Diana Ross — attended the fight, then partied at a VIP gala at the new Hyatt Regency downtown. But an alternative party that attracted hustlers nationwide went awry when masked men with shotguns stripped partygoers naked, piled them in a basement and robbed them of at least $1 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables.

The story will focus on real-life hustler Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams and Atlanta’s first black detective, JD Hudson, who tried to figure out what went down that night.

“Fight Night” is based on a Packer-produced podcast of the same name that came out in 2020.

In 2020, Packer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he first heard about this 1970 story two years ago from then V-103 host Kenny Burns and found it fascinating. “We actually thought it could be a movie,” he said.

Instead, it’s now a limited series, giving Packer more time to tell the story.

Packer has shot most of his movies in Atlanta, from “Night School” and “Girls Trip” to the recent Disney+ Christmas film “Dashing Through the Snow.” He has also worked with Hart in two “Think Like a Man” movies and two “Ride Along” films.