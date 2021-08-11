Kenya Moore files for divorce from Marc Daly

The couple married in 2017 without telling Bravo and Moore sat out season 11. She returned season 12 and Daly appeared several times but not in the most flattering way. While he doted on their daughter when he visited Atlanta, he treated Moore dismissively when the cameras were on.

This past season, he was largely absent as Moore struggled to deal with what was left of her relationship, meeting with a lawyer about custody issues and crying often with the other ladies over her situation. At one point last year, Daly filed for divorce in New York, then quickly rescinded it.

Last December, Moore was still working through the end as she told Entertainment Tonight: “I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad.”

This past June, after the filing, they vacationed together in the Bahamas and Moore posted a family photo on Instagram.