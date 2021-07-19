John Mulaney has nearly sold out six shows at Atlanta’s Roxy

Stand-up comic John Mulaney has nearly sold out five shows at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta this September.
He has shows scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 19, with two shows each on Friday and Saturday. He also is doing shows in Boston, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and New Orleans.
The capacity of the Roxy is 3,500 people, so six sold-out shows equals about 21,000. Tickets available on reseller sites like Stubhub and Vividseats are starting at around $100 and going up to $800 plus in some instances.
Mulaney’s star has been rising in recent years, fueled by the popularity of his Netflix stand-up specials and his four lauded appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” (He was a writer there for four seasons.)
The 38-year-old is currently the voice of anxious teenager Andrew Glouberman in the popular animated Netflix show “Big Mouth.”
Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days late last year to grapple with alcohol and drug issues. He also filed for divorce this spring from his wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, after six years. He has been spotted recently having a meal with actress Olivia Munn.
