John Kincade lands new job in Philadelphia at 97.5/The Fanatic

Kincade provided a quote as well: “It is with immense honor and pleasure that I’ve been given the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia.”

The Fanatic was ranked 20th in the market during the most recent Nielsen monthly book with a 1.6 share. Its rival SportsRadio 94WIP was fourth with a 5.3 share.

Philadelphia sports writer Kevin Kinkead notes that “Kincade is going up against one of his mentors in Angelo Cataldi [on 94WIP], who is a broadcasting behemoth and has soundly dispatched all previous challengers for the throne.”

Kinkead used to listen to Kincade in Atlanta and wrote that “the interesting thing is that it’s different than what you’d normally hear on Philadelphia sports talk radio. He does not lean on phone calls, and you’ll hear more from the hosts, more guests, and more content that is non-reliant on listener interaction.”