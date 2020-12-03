John Kincade lands new job in Philadelphia at 97.5/The Fanatic

John Kincade is moving back to his hometown of Philadelphia as a new morning host of sports talk 97.5/The Fanatic.
Kincade was paired with Buck Belue for 20 years in afternoons at 680/93.7 The Fan until September, when station president David Dickey removed him and Stephen “Steak” Shapiro from the airwaves as pandemic-related cost-cutting moves. Dickey moved several hosts from sister station Xtra 106.3 to the Fan.
>>RELATED: Details of the changes at the Fan with Kincade and Steak out
The veteran talk-show host will start at the Fanatic on Jan. 4, 2021.
“We have a very clear vision for what we want to accomplish at the station and adding John Kincade is a giant leap towards accomplishing those goals,” said the Fanatic’s program director Chuck Damico in a press release. “Our team is thrilled that he chose 97.5 The Fanatic for his homecoming to Philadelphia. We’re excited about the future!”
Kincade provided a quote as well: “It is with immense honor and pleasure that I’ve been given the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia.”
The Fanatic was ranked 20th in the market during the most recent Nielsen monthly book with a 1.6 share. Its rival SportsRadio 94WIP was fourth with a 5.3 share.
Philadelphia sports writer Kevin Kinkead notes that “Kincade is going up against one of his mentors in Angelo Cataldi [on 94WIP], who is a broadcasting behemoth and has soundly dispatched all previous challengers for the throne.”
Kinkead used to listen to Kincade in Atlanta and wrote that “the interesting thing is that it’s different than what you’d normally hear on Philadelphia sports talk radio. He does not lean on phone calls, and you’ll hear more from the hosts, more guests, and more content that is non-reliant on listener interaction.”