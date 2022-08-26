John Hinckley Jr., Reagan’s would-be assassin, has concert canceled in Athens

John Hinckley Jr., who was imprisoned 42 years for trying to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1980, is now touring as an independent musician but several venues have been canceling on him including The World Famous bar and stage in downtown Athens.
On Tuesday, Hinckley on his Twitter account announced he would perform at The World Famous Oct. 27. But according to the Athens Banner-Herald, the concert was nixed less than 24 hours later.
Hinckley Wednesday wrote on Twitter: “Athens just canceled. That makes 5 venues.” Concert venues in New York, Chicago, Connecticut and Virginia also dropped tour dates after they were announced.
The World Famous, which fits fewer than 100 people, told the Banner-Herald that the decision to drop the Hinckley concert was made because staff felt the show would not be worth the potential risks involved. Other venues had previously received threats.
Hinkley was given a full unconditional release from prison June 15.
U.S. prosecutors said in a filing that they believed Hinckley had benefited from mental health treatment and that he had “recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness if unconditionally released,” according to a story in Rolling Stone.
