BreakingNews
Kickoff time announced for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Jill Melancon returns to 99X as an evening jock

She is the latest person to return to the station, which is now packed with original DJs.

Credit: CONTRI

Credit: CONTRI

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
36 minutes ago
X

99X has brought back yet another original radio host: Jill Melancon.

She starts Monday, Nov. 20, and will be heard 7 p.m. until midnight. She will resurrect the original name of her show: Planet Jill.

99X, in the meantime, has seen ratings jump in recent months. In October, it garnered its best monthly Nielsen ratings since the station returned last December, finishing No. 3 among 25-54 year olds behind only 97.1/The River and V-103.

Brian Phillips, chief content officer for Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, was the program director during 99X’s early years and given his current position at Cumulus, was able to bring back not only the station’s original alternative rock format but also many of its original players.

The surprisingly strong ratings and revenue enabled Phillips to hire Melancon. He called her an “important original contributor. It’s time for us to add some cool and fun at night.”

Melancon is joining a station that includes fellow on-air hosts who were all around during 99X’s 1990s heyday including morning hosts Steve Barnes and Leslie Fram, midday host Steve Craig, afternoon host Will Pendarvis and weekend host Matt Jones.

“I have so many good memories of my time there and the people I worked with ― and not just the other jocks,” said Melancon. “It truly wasn’t like a job. Instead, it was more of a family. Going back is like heading home for a family reunion after not seeing my family for a really long time. Like a family, there are always going to be disagreements, but you know that you are always there for each other. It’s good to be home.”

Melancon worked either part time or full time at 99X from 1992 to 2008.

Melancon over the years has also done traffic and jockey work at other stations, taught at different schools and produced podcasts for Creative Loafing.

Since its return, 99X has focused largely on classic alternative music, only occasionally spinning newer music from older acts.

Melancon said she plans to air an hour of new music every evening though which hour has not been finalized.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Riley Bunch / Riley.Bunch@ajc.com

Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march 34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Safety training center opponents begin march
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

University of Georgia, Agnes Scott College students named Rhodes Scholars
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
1h ago

Credit: NYT

BILL NIGUT
OPINION: Can we stand with Israel and mourn for Palestinians caught in war?
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023

Netflix biopic sheds light on unheralded civil rights activist Bayard Rustin
43m ago
Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game
INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda touts GCAPP fundraiser, climate change activism
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
7h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top