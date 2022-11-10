INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda excited for 85th birthday and GCAPP fundraiser

The group is currently focused on comprehensive sex education and youth empowerment and is actively working with 20 school systems in the state including DeKalb County and Atlanta Public Schools. It also works hand in hand with non-profit groups like the Boys & Girls Club and multiple churches and has broadened outreach to parents.

The organization is currently “lean and strong,” said Ronald McNeill, GCAPP president since 2018. “We have 22 full-time employees and a team of consultants and contractors.” The organization raised more than $3.5 million in 2020, according to the most recent 990 form provided to the government.

McNeill said Fonda, as chairwoman emeritus, remains active in the organization, texting and calling him regularly.

“She has remained committed to ensuring there is systemic change on behalf of those who are vulnerable, who are less fortunate and don’t have equal opportunities,” McNeill said. “We’re fortunate to have a leader and founder who has touched so many lives over so many generations. She remains relevant today. She is using her celebrity and platform to elevate really important issues that impact society in a significant way.”

Fonda came to Georgia this week and was with McNeill as the midterm election results rolled in. “It came in better than we expected,” she said. “There’s still a lot to be done... I was very happy to hear that Ron’s developed relationships in the Georgia legislature with both Republicans and Democrats. Those with young children get it and understand why our work is important.”

She is worried about the current abortion restrictions in Georgia, which largely prohibit abortions after six weeks from inception. “There are a lot of young girls getting pregnant and all too often it’s incest,” she said. “If these young children become pregnant and you don’t offer them a way to end the pregnancy, it’s cruel. The work of GCAPP is more important than ever.”

Fonda left Atlanta about a decade ago and misses her friends and “the colors of the trees at this time of year,” she said. But she said she comes back often.

As for the fundraiser, besides raising money, she is looking forward to seeing how well the live auction goes. One of the items up for auction includes drinks with Fonda at the movie screening of her sports comedy film with Tom Brady “80 for Brady,” which comes out in February.

She invited Atlanta comic Heather McMahan to sing “Happy Birthday” to her at the fundraiser after the two met at the taping of a Netflix comedy special earlier this year. McMahan is hosting instead, Fonda said.

“I’m totally humbled and honored and flattered,” McMahan said. “I’m putting on my glitter jacket and rolling up my sleeves. We’re going to raise a bunch of money!”

The event should bring in more than $1 million, McNeill said, and about 180 to 200 people are expected to attend.

Fonda recently publicized the fact she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. “I’m halfway through my chemo and I feel good,” she said.

She remains friends with media mogul Ted Turner, her husband from 1991 to 2001. He was diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2018 and has made few public appearances since then. “I had dinner with Ted and he’s doing well,” she said.