ajc logo
X

INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda excited for 85th birthday and GCAPP fundraiser

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Gladys Knight is expected to serenade Fonda

Jane Fonda is back in Atlanta, the city she lived in for two decades, to celebrate her 85th birthday and host a fundraiser for the non-profit group she founded in 1995 to reduce teen pregnancy in Georgia.

Her guests will include Gladys Knight, Ludacris, Lily Tomlin, Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, author Glennon Doyle and Tyler Perry. Knight, a Georgia native whose most iconic song is “Midnight Train to Georgia,” will perform a few songs.

“I’ve been with Gladys before and I’m very grateful she is doing this,” Fonda said in a brief Zoom interview Wednesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Tickets are still available starting at $8,500 with the event set to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight at an undisclosed private home.)

The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which goes by GCAPP, has funneled tens of millions of dollars over the years into training educators and youth groups to help teens make better choices. Over that time, Georgia’s teen pregnancy rate ― once the worst in the nation ― has dropped 73%. (The state is now ranked 37th, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

“There are a lot of reasons for that, not just GCAPP,” Fonda said. “But GCAPP is the only organization that has kept this issue on the front burner all these years. It’s really made a difference.”

The group is currently focused on comprehensive sex education and youth empowerment and is actively working with 20 school systems in the state including DeKalb County and Atlanta Public Schools. It also works hand in hand with non-profit groups like the Boys & Girls Club and multiple churches and has broadened outreach to parents.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The organization is currently “lean and strong,” said Ronald McNeill, GCAPP president since 2018. “We have 22 full-time employees and a team of consultants and contractors.” The organization raised more than $3.5 million in 2020, according to the most recent 990 form provided to the government.

McNeill said Fonda, as chairwoman emeritus, remains active in the organization, texting and calling him regularly.

“She has remained committed to ensuring there is systemic change on behalf of those who are vulnerable, who are less fortunate and don’t have equal opportunities,” McNeill said. “We’re fortunate to have a leader and founder who has touched so many lives over so many generations. She remains relevant today. She is using her celebrity and platform to elevate really important issues that impact society in a significant way.”

Fonda came to Georgia this week and was with McNeill as the midterm election results rolled in. “It came in better than we expected,” she said. “There’s still a lot to be done... I was very happy to hear that Ron’s developed relationships in the Georgia legislature with both Republicans and Democrats. Those with young children get it and understand why our work is important.”

She is worried about the current abortion restrictions in Georgia, which largely prohibit abortions after six weeks from inception. “There are a lot of young girls getting pregnant and all too often it’s incest,” she said. “If these young children become pregnant and you don’t offer them a way to end the pregnancy, it’s cruel. The work of GCAPP is more important than ever.”

Fonda left Atlanta about a decade ago and misses her friends and “the colors of the trees at this time of year,” she said. But she said she comes back often.

As for the fundraiser, besides raising money, she is looking forward to seeing how well the live auction goes. One of the items up for auction includes drinks with Fonda at the movie screening of her sports comedy film with Tom Brady “80 for Brady,” which comes out in February.

She invited Atlanta comic Heather McMahan to sing “Happy Birthday” to her at the fundraiser after the two met at the taping of a Netflix comedy special earlier this year. McMahan is hosting instead, Fonda said.

“I’m totally humbled and honored and flattered,” McMahan said. “I’m putting on my glitter jacket and rolling up my sleeves. We’re going to raise a bunch of money!”

The event should bring in more than $1 million, McNeill said, and about 180 to 200 people are expected to attend.

Fonda recently publicized the fact she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. “I’m halfway through my chemo and I feel good,” she said.

She remains friends with media mogul Ted Turner, her husband from 1991 to 2001. He was diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2018 and has made few public appearances since then. “I had dinner with Ted and he’s doing well,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After big early vote, overall Georgia turnout misses expectations 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
2h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
4h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Warnock became the last Democrat standing in Georgia’s top 2022 races
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
4h ago
Chris Evans, People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022, is shooting ‘Red One’ in Atlanta
TV best bets with Emily Blunt, Sly Stallone, ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone’
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
22h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top