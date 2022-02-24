Hamburger icon
Tom Brady producing road-trip comedy about 2017′s Super Bowl win over Falcons

October 22, 2017 Foxborough: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greet each other after the Patriots defeated the Falcons 23-7 during their Super Bowl rematch in a NFL football game on Sunday, October 22, 2017, in Foxborough. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda to star in film; Brady will appear in it as well

This is a comedy Atlanta Falcons fans were not asking for.

Tom Brady, in one of his first post-retirement moves, is producing and appearing in a road-trip comedy movie featuring four veteran female actresses: former Atlanta resident Jane Fonda, her pal Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. The film is focused on a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl, the one that the Falcons almost won but infamously didn’t.

The working film title is “80 for Brady.”

The movie is inspired by a true story of the shenanigans that ensued when four die-hard New England Patriots fans attended the game to see their quarterback hero.

199 Productions, Brady’s production company, will work with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Gigliotti has some impressive movies on her resumé including “Shakespeare in Love,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hidden Figures,” shot in Atlanta.

Production is set to start in the spring, but no word on where just yet. It would be ironic or maybe just mordant if the producers chose Georgia. The Super Bowl that year was played in Houston.

