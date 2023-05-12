Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home

She posted what she said was an incorrect headline saying “Jamie Foxx’s Loved Ones Reportedly Preparing For the Worst,” then wrote, “update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

Nobody in Foxx’s family has publicly stated what the medical problem was that led him to enter an unnamed hospital a month ago in Atlanta, cutting short his time shooting the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with co-star Cameron Diaz. The film, which also shot in London for three months, finished its final days of shooting in metro Atlanta using stand-ins for Foxx.