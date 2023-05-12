BreakingNews
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home

Credit: FOX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Actor Jamie Foxx is out of an Atlanta hospital and recuperating at home, his daughter Corinne posted on an Instagram story Friday.

She posted what she said was an incorrect headline saying “Jamie Foxx’s Loved Ones Reportedly Preparing For the Worst,” then wrote, “update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

Nobody in Foxx’s family has publicly stated what the medical problem was that led him to enter an unnamed hospital a month ago in Atlanta, cutting short his time shooting the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with co-star Cameron Diaz. The film, which also shot in London for three months, finished its final days of shooting in metro Atlanta using stand-ins for Foxx.

Corinne concluded her post by writing, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Jamie Foxx was going to leave Atlanta last month once “Back in Action” was done and go straight to shooting the Fox reality competition show “Beat Shazam!” with his daughter as deejay for a sixth season, but he was unable to do so. Nick Cannon has replaced him and Kelly Osbourne took over as the deejay.

