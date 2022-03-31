INTERVIEW: Elliot Segal of ‘Elliot in the Morning’ excited to join Rock 100.5

His show, which is a four-person team, focuses very much on pop culture, sports and life in general. The past couple of days, he had long discussions about iconic tobacco brand Red Man changing its name, rats ending up in the toilet and folks being distracted at weddings by major sports events. He took a lot of calls. (You can sample some clips here.)

Segal said he works hard at his craft and expects his cast to do the same.

“I’m very competitive,” he said. “It’s dorky. I love radio. It’s the work ethic in me. I need to put the best product out every day.”

Two of his cast members are vets: Diane Stupar-Hughes has been there since the beginning and Tyler Molnar joined in the mid-2000s. Krysten Warnes is the relative newbie who joined last year.

He runs his show from 5:45 a.m. to whenever he finishes. He said he just ends when he feels it’s the right time to close shop, which is anywhere from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A Houston native, Segal has an impressive resumé, including working with Elvis Duran at pop station Z100 in New York City. After joining DC101 in 1999, he was known back in the 2000s as a “shock jock” and was fined by the FCC in 2004 for indecency charges back when that was more common. He hasn’t gotten into trouble ever since.

Indeed, the show isn’t quite as wild as it used to be, but Segal is fine with the show’s evolution.

“I don’t feel like I can’t talk about anything in particular,” he said. “There’s nothing I can’t do. I just feel like it has be presented differently. Times change.”

Segal doesn’t worry too much about changing listening habits that are leading younger people to podcasts, Spotify and other social media outlets over radio.

“Radio will survive as long as the content is good,” Segal said. “Will the delivery methods change, okay, maybe. That’s way above my head. I just have to hope what’s coming out of my speaker is compelling.”

He hopes to come down to Atlanta regularly and build his Rock 100.5 audience.

And while other syndicated shows will create special city-specific content for that particular station, Segal’s show won’t do that. He said if there is a good story to talk about out of Atlanta vs., say, Milwaukee, he’ll pick Atlanta. But he won’t pander to the city in an obvious way.