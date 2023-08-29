INTERVIEW: Dr. Heavenly dishes about financial classes, Phaedra Parks

Dr. Heavenly Kimes of “Married to Medicine” is well aware of the shaky departure of Phaedra Parks from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2017.

Phaedra, an Atlanta-based attorney, spread false rumors about fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and alienated the rest of the cast.

But six years later, Parks is back on reality TV joining the cast of Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” which returns Nov. 5 for a 10th season. Parks is reportedly dating a doctor, which gives her a reason to join the longtime reality show, which blends actual doctors like Dr. Heavenly with spouses of doctors like Toya Harris-Bush. (Quad Webb used to be married to a doctor but remains in the cast.)

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” said Dr. Heavenly in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have all made mistakes. I know I have, though nothing like that.”

Credit: BRAVO Credit: BRAVO

Dr. Heavenly, who does cosmetic dentistry, is an original cast member of “Married to Medicine” going back to the show’s debut in 2013. She has had a knack for generating drama and occasionally upsetting the other ladies with her unfiltered comments about their lives.

But for now, she’s keeping her cards tight about Phaedra. “Phaedra has been pleasant,” she said coyly. “It’ll be interesting to see how she fares with the other ladies. It won’t be what you think.”

She is also intrigued by a casting coup: bringing Quad’s ex-husband Gregory’s new wife Tea Lunceford into the mix.

“She’s much younger than the rest of us,” Dr. Heavenly said. “She’s also the opposite of Quad. She’s real country and real inexperienced. Greg loves her. She caters to him. Cooks. Cleans. She’s grateful for the little things he does for her.”

Dr. Heavenly also recently launched what she is dubbing Dr. Heavenly University.

She said she has spent many years coaching other dentists to become moneymaking entrepreneurs. Now she wants to expand that to a broader array of small-business women.

“I spent hundreds of thousands in financial education making mistakes,” Dr. Heavenly said. “Why take steps when you can take an elevator. I made mistakes so you don’t have to.”

She has hired 12 financial coaches to teach various subjects. “I’m not an expert on any one thing so I bring in an expert in credit repair, an expert in real estate, an expert in stocks and bonds,” she said. She also brings “Married to Medicine” mates like Dr. Jackie Walters to talk about health and personal development.

Dr. Heavenly started the “university” a few months ago and has been doing free webinars to draw potential paying customers to coach. She then offers up a five-day challenge and nine weeks of one-one-on coaching. (Her first five-day challenge drew 120 women, she said.)

She also remains an active dentist, doing veneers, implants and bleaching at least a couple of times a week. “I’ve done many of the housewives and the cast of ‘Married to Medicine,’” she said. “I’ve worked with Mo’Nique and the girls from Xscape.”

At the same time, Dr. Heavenly has no intention of voluntarily leaving “Married to Medicine.” The pay, which she said is in the high six figures each season, is too good.

“I love doing the show,” she said. “It’s actually free marketing. People’s husbands cheat and they’ve gotten divorced. I don’t put my husband front and center. I just argue with the women. It’s fun. I don’t mind.”