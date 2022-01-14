INTERVIEW: Deborah Norville excited to return to CBS46 with ‘Inside Edition’

Norville has been host since 1995, the longest current run for any anchor of a national news program in the same place.

“It’s crazy that I’ve been here this long, but I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” said Norville, who graduated the University of Georgia in 1979.

She was speaking to the AJC soon after her alma mater won the college football national championship for the first time since the year after she graduated.

“It was amazing,” she said. “My kids were in the city. I was in the country. My husband was in another state. My eldest was in Australia. We spent the game in a family group chat! It was fun!”

Living in New York, though, has made her far more paranoid about COVID-19 than most folks in Georgia.

“I’m at that point now where I think I’m getting a little crazy,” she said. “You don’t go into restaurants. You dash in and out. I hold my breath in the elevator. It’s still weird.”

She added that she has gone to a couple of UGA football games in Athens since the pandemic began. “It was simultaneously refreshing and terrifying,” she said. “That’s why we are the United States. Each state has its own way of dealing with things.”

She said her show’s ratings have been solid during the pandemic. She feels “Inside Edition” is more like “comfort food” compared to other news programs.

“Although I’m not physically in the room with you, you’ve been seeing me for however long you’ve been watching the show,” she said. “There’s a certain comfort to that.”

She is also excited about Gray Television taking over CBS46 just last month after acquiring the TV assets of Meredith Corp. “They’ve just brought Monica Kaufman [Pearson] in,” she said. “It’s an awesome thing. They’re rebuilding. It’s now their flagship station.”

She even knows Gray’s CEO Hilton Howell because they are both on the board of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides grants to men and women in the broadcasting business who have hit hard times.

Norville said “Inside Edition” is purposely doing a story out of Atlanta on Tuesday about a local woman who had an Apple Air Tag placed on her automobile but she can’t figure out where it is.

And though her show is not yet available on streaming services, Norville said many people watch clips off YouTube, where they’ve generated billions of views and have nearly 10 million subscribers.

