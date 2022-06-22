INTERVIEW: CeeLo Green’s special connection with James Brown

“I wished I had just jumped in a cab and gone myself,” Green said. “Maybe I could have gone over there and kneeled at the helm of his garment so he could christen me or knight me.”

Instead, he felt “super depleted” after Brown died.

Last fall, Green joined Paine College in Augusta as part of its Distinguished Artist in Residence program with a focus on recruiting and development. While there, he came up with this tribute idea. “Augusta felt so warm and inviting,” he said. “It was surreal. Or it could have been 12 shots of Patron!”

He tested out the tribute show at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this spring and thought it turned out well. “It was a lot of love and adoration,” he said. “I take pride in my fanship. I want to make sure that bridge to the past is strong. I want to be the James Brown of my generation. But he’ll always be soul brother number one.”

Green said while performing Brown’s tunes in New Orleans, he felt Brown’s spirit in him. “I felt possessed,” he said. “I felt it in my feet.”

He said he doesn’t remotely try to imitate Brown. It’s simply an homage. “It’s almost like a relationship with God,” he said. “I just want to please the maker. I’ve been doing this for 27 years. It’s very ironic how doing this music older than myself makes me feel younger.”

CeeLo Green as Soul Brotha #100

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, $39.50-$79.50. The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta. easternatl.com.