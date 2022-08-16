INTERVIEW: A lion goes Cujo in Will Packer’s ‘Beast’ starring Idris Elba

Elba’s character soon finds his family in mortal danger.

For Packer, Elba is an old friend and longtime collaborator in multiple Packer films like “The Gospel” (2005), “This Christmas” (2007) and “No Good Deed” (2014). “We have a shorthand and a great camaraderie,” Packer said. “I called him and I only call him when it’s something he can win at. He sparked to it before we even had a completed script.”

The film stylistically uses extended one-shot takes, which Packer said was inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s 2006 film “Children of Men” and draws viewers into the action.

And the backdrops are all real. The only thing that was fake, he said, were the lions. They are all CGI creations but look convincingly real. The actors instead had to react to lion puppets or a stuntman in a gray lion suit.

The film crew and actors spent three months almost entirely outdoors.

“It was a tough shoot,” Packer said. “Everything out there crawls, slithers and growls. We stayed in tents with thatched roofs. In the middle of the night you could see eyes peering at you. They’re bush babies, which are like raccoons. They were everywhere. It was unnerving.”

Combined Shape Caption Idris Elba and producer Will Packer on the set of "Beast." UNIVERSAL Credit: Lauren Mulligan / Universal Pictures Credit: Lauren Mulligan / Universal Pictures Combined Shape Caption Idris Elba and producer Will Packer on the set of "Beast." UNIVERSAL Credit: Lauren Mulligan / Universal Pictures Credit: Lauren Mulligan / Universal Pictures

During a day off, Packer and his wife Heather went animal tracking on the reserve and met up with some elephants. A baby elephant in heat charged them. To neutralize them, the guide in the open-roof jeep had to charge back. “If you retreat, they will chase you down,” Packer said. “It was the scariest thing I ever experienced.”

“Beast” is tailor made for movie theaters, he said, and he hopes people will go, even if it’s not a film featuring a superhero or Tom Cruise in an aviator suit.

“The response so far has been incredible,” he said. “People at the screening were screaming and cheering. It was really really impressive and validating.”