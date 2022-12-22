ajc logo
X

Hugh Douglas leaving 92.9/The Game for WIP in Philadelphia

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hugh Douglas is leaving sports talk station 92.9/The Game after eight years, seven of them as a morning host.

He is returning to Philadelphia at Sports Radio 94.1/WIP, where he’ll be the station’s new mid-day show alongside current evening host Joe Giglio. Douglas previously worked there after retiring from the NFL in 2004.

“The best years of my NFL career were in Philly, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP,” Douglas said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be back and hosting middays with Joe Giglio. I’m coming home!”

Douglas, 51, who joined the Eagles Hall of Fame last month, spent six of his 10 NFL seasons in Philly.

Mike Conti, who oversees 92.9/The Game, said he’s going to miss Douglas. “He’s been a great friend and teammate,” he said. “Hugh expressed a desire to move closer to his family in Philadelphia and I’m glad that we were able to work with our sister station there to accomplish that.”

The Game does not have an immediate replacement for Douglas.

In 2011, ESPN hired Douglas as a studio analyst, but fired him in 2013 after an altercation with another host. He joined 92.9/The Game on weekends in 2014 and then moved to mornings with John Fricke in 2015.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer18h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
17h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
20h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rodney Ho

Morning host Steve Craig leaves 97.1/The River after 10 years
1h ago
No ‘Black Adam’ sequel forthcoming
15h ago
Legendary country band Alabama coming to State Farm Arena in 2023
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top