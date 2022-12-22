Hugh Douglas leaving 92.9/The Game for WIP in Philadelphia

Hugh Douglas is leaving sports talk station 92.9/The Game after eight years, seven of them as a morning host.
He is returning to Philadelphia at Sports Radio 94.1/WIP, where he’ll be the station’s new mid-day show alongside current evening host Joe Giglio. Douglas previously worked there after retiring from the NFL in 2004.
“The best years of my NFL career were in Philly, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP,” Douglas said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be back and hosting middays with Joe Giglio. I’m coming home!”
Douglas, 51, who joined the Eagles Hall of Fame last month, spent six of his 10 NFL seasons in Philly.
Mike Conti, who oversees 92.9/The Game, said he’s going to miss Douglas. “He’s been a great friend and teammate,” he said. “Hugh expressed a desire to move closer to his family in Philadelphia and I’m glad that we were able to work with our sister station there to accomplish that.”
The Game does not have an immediate replacement for Douglas.
In 2011, ESPN hired Douglas as a studio analyst, but fired him in 2013 after an altercation with another host. He joined 92.9/The Game on weekends in 2014 and then moved to mornings with John Fricke in 2015.
