Hugh Douglas leaving 92.9/The Game for WIP in Philadelphia

He is returning to Philadelphia at Sports Radio 94.1/WIP, where he’ll be the station’s new mid-day show alongside current evening host Joe Giglio. Douglas previously worked there after retiring from the NFL in 2004.

“The best years of my NFL career were in Philly, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP,” Douglas said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be back and hosting middays with Joe Giglio. I’m coming home!”