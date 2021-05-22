How a fake 1987 movie marquee at Gwinnett Place mall turned into viral photo

"Secret Headquarters" is shooting at Gwinnett Place Mall and features a fake mall marquee that appears set in 1987. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Three weeks later, on Thursday, Kenneth Palermo, who has more than 1,200 followers and said he’s a “part time TV script writer” out of Stockholm, Sweden, posted my photo with a simple question: “It’s 1987... which one do you go to?” T

It’s 1987 ... which one do you go to? pic.twitter.com/l1nclmOoxj — Kenneth Palermo (@kennypalermo) May 20, 2021

The photo started getting some Twitter traction. A “Lost Boys” fan site retweeted it and for a brief moment, the 1987 movie trended on Twitter. Then “Predator,” “Full Metal Jacket” and “Radio Shack” began trending.

Some celebrities even offered their opinions on Twitter, including Jimmy Fallon, William Shatner, Joe Manganiello (”Magic Mike”), Brian Posehn (”The Big Bang Theory”), WWE wrestler King Corbin and again, Baldwin.

Lost Boys… and long clap for the Frog brothers. https://t.co/gWBlWXfvmn — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 21, 2021

🤔Radio Shack of course. 🤷🏼‍♂️They always had some silly gadget to buy.😉 https://t.co/nhAtJoFsMx — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 21, 2021

Having seen FMJ dozens of times…



No contest:



Doctor Weller, FTW!https://t.co/Gfq5dwnjJu — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 21, 2021

HBO Max’s official page commented on it, picking “The Lost Boys,” probably because HBO Max happens to have that movie available. The Twitter feed for MGM Studios, which owns “Robocop,” referenced that film.

The Radio Shack official Twitter made a bemused comment, and XBox changed the marquee for its own purposes:

XBox retooled my original photo into a tongue-in-cheek meme. Credit: XBox Credit: XBox

My friend Hanks was nice enough to give me credit for the photo.

Fellow journalist Henry Hanks wanted to give me credit where credit was due. Credit: Henry Hanks Credit: Henry Hanks

A reader on my Facebook page, Craig Crumpton, noted that he had previously seen the photo shared on two movie fan group sites as if it were an actual vintage photo from 1987. “I felt badly that I had to be a buzzkill by mentioning it was a recent photo from a film set,” he wrote.