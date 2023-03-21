HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ season 4 features Atlanta’s Michel Smith Boyd

Boyd, an interior designer who has run his own company for 17 years and previously hosted Bravo show “Buying it Blind,” is a relative newcomer to HGTV and during the opening episode, said he hoped to take down the “OGs.”

“I think the other teams may underestimate us thinking that luxury means expensive,” Boyd said on the show, “and [that] we’re going to spend our money way too quickly. Luxury for us means knowing how to spend the money and how to create an experience.”

He added: “We’re fashion boys so if it’s happening on a runway today, it’ll trickle down to interiors in the next year.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Boyd said the weather was all over the map last fall when they shot the show. “Sometimes it was 20 degrees, sometimes it was 80,” he said. “That element was an extra obstacle that made the show this much more interesting.”

Boyd said yes to “Rock the Block” because “it’s such an honor. It’s one of the biggest shows on the network. I felt like HGTV would not have asked me if I wasn’t up for the challenge.”

He said he’s competitive and “we fought every day. You don’t go through those elements and make it to this point in your career and even take on a challenge and not want to win. We took a break from our businesses for a couple of months. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

And as a man who has lived in New York and Atlanta, Colorado was a major change. “They live so differently from our clients in Atlanta,” he said.

The homes included massive windows so the owners could enjoy seeing the Rocky Mountains. “All of us were designing around the views. Not only do they want to see it, but they want spaces that have dual purposes for indoor and outdoor,” he said. One idea he used: accordion doors that recess into the side of the walls and opens into the backyard.

In comparison, he said, Southerners design for entertaining. “In New York, I had friends for years whose homes I’d never been to,” he said. “Everybody in New York meets at the bar or a restaurant. In the South, we entertain at home.”

He said he has learned over the years how to stretch a dollar, which has been the crux of his HGTV show “Luxe for Less.” “I hope viewers are learning something every time they tune in,” he said.

While HGTV hasn’t given “Luxe for Less” a second season just yet, he is bullish about it. “I’m all smiles regarding ‘Luxe for Less,’” he said. “There will be an announcement soon.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Rock the Block,” 9 p.m. Mondays, HGTV, available the next day on Discovery+