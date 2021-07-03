HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ ends after one season

The series, which was shot in part in Georgia, including Blackhall Studios, starred Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jonathan Majors. It was lauded for its intricate blend of sci-fi, fiction and real-life events such as the funeral of Emmett Till and the Tulsa race massacre.

Majors played an Army veteran named Atticus on a quest to find his missing father in Jim Crow-era America in the 1950s.