HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ ends after one season

Courtney B. Vance (from left), Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett star in "Lovecraft Country." (Photo: Eli Joshua Ade/HBO)
Courtney B. Vance (from left), Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett star in "Lovecraft Country." (Photo: Eli Joshua Ade/HBO)

Credit: HBO

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Horror series was partially shot in Atlanta and Macon.

HBO’s well-regarded horror drama “Lovecraft Country” will not move forward after one season.

The series, which was shot in part in Georgia, including Blackhall Studios, starred Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jonathan Majors. It was lauded for its intricate blend of sci-fi, fiction and real-life events such as the funeral of Emmett Till and the Tulsa race massacre.

Majors played an Army veteran named Atticus on a quest to find his missing father in Jim Crow-era America in the 1950s.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to [showrunner] Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Season one was based on Matt Ruff’s book. If a second season had moved forward, it would have been original material.

“I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” Green told Deadline last October.

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer, told Deadline in February that Green was working with writers to come up with a potential second season.

But HBO decided to not move forward despite solid ratings for season one and a raft of award nominations.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

