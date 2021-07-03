HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ ends after one season

HBO’s well-regarded horror drama “Lovecraft Country” will not move forward after one season.
The series, which was shot in part in Georgia, including Blackhall Studios, starred Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jonathan Majors. It was lauded for its intricate blend of sci-fi, fiction and real-life events such as the funeral of Emmett Till and the Tulsa race massacre.
Majors played an Army veteran named Atticus on a quest to find his missing father in Jim Crow-era America in the 1950s.
“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to [showrunner] Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”
Season one was based on Matt Ruff’s book. If a second season had moved forward, it would have been original material.
“I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” Green told Deadline last October.
Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer, told Deadline in February that Green was working with writers to come up with a potential second season.
But HBO decided to not move forward despite solid ratings for season one and a raft of award nominations.
A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg— Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021
