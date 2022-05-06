Gray adds more local news on CBS46, Peachtree TV

CBS46 recently introduced newscasts at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., replacing “The 700 Club” and “The Dr. Oz Show,” respectively. Now the station is airing a new 7 p.m. newscast replacing “People.”

The 7 p.m. newscast, which debuted this week, features Atlanta news veteran Tracye Hutchins and chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez using a “Top Seven at Seven” format.