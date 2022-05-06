Gray adds more local news on CBS46, Peachtree TV

Atlanta-based Gray Television is continuing to aggressively add local newscasts to its two newly purchased Atlanta TV stations CBS46 and Peachtree TV.
CBS46 recently introduced newscasts at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., replacing “The 700 Club” and “The Dr. Oz Show,” respectively. Now the station is airing a new 7 p.m. newscast replacing “People.”
The 7 p.m. newscast, which debuted this week, features Atlanta news veteran Tracye Hutchins and chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez using a “Top Seven at Seven” format.
The CBS affiliate (WGCL-TV) now has eight hours of fresh news every day, up from six hours before Gray took over in December from Meredith.
CBS46′s sister station Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV) will add a two-hour 7 a.m. newscast, taking over for repeats of “King of Queens.,” starting Monday, May 9. (CBS46 airs the national program “CBS Mornings” at 7 a.m.) “Rachael Ray” moves from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. while “Atlanta Eats” moves back to 5:30 a.m. from 9 a.m.
The “Wake Up Atlanta” program will feature two recently hired anchors: Lana Harris, who previously worked in Charlotte, and Brooks Baptiste, who joined the station in October. Ella Dorsey and Rodney Harris will provide weather and traffic.
Peachtree TV is already airing a one-hour 9 p.m. newscast.
Gray said in a press release that more local news is forthcoming. The company has been on a massive hiring spree this year. Earlier this year, the station said it was adding 40 more people in the newsroom in 2022. There are at least 24 job listings for WGCL-TV on Gray’s website as of Friday morning.
