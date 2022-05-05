Georgia Radio Hall of Fame ending inductions, ceremony after 15 years of operation

The 15-year-old Georgia Radio Hall of Fame has decided to end inducting new members and holding events, effectively becoming dormant.
Current president John Long, a retired radio executive, had no successor and decided to stop actively operating the all-volunteer operation, which has inducted more than 100 people over 14 annual ceremonies including local legends like Neal Boortz, Clark Howard, Don Sutton, Bert Weiss and Ryan Cameron.
He also had created a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame museum in LaGrange, which shut down in 2021. In a press release, Long said the pandemic influenced his decision to basically shut the organization down. He didn’t return a call for comment.
The GRHOF website has been transferred over to Georgia State University to oversee.
This news comes just two weeks after the formation of similar group Friends of Georgia Radio, consisting of many radio veterans who want to preserve Georgia radio history, raise funds for scholarships for broadcast students and hold social events. The group is starting its own hall of fame induction ceremony that is set for Aug. 27.
