Georgia Radio Hall of Fame ending inductions, ceremony after 15 years of operation

Current president John Long, a retired radio executive, had no successor and decided to stop actively operating the all-volunteer operation, which has inducted more than 100 people over 14 annual ceremonies including local legends like Neal Boortz, Clark Howard, Don Sutton, Bert Weiss and Ryan Cameron.

He also had created a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame museum in LaGrange, which shut down in 2021. In a press release, Long said the pandemic influenced his decision to basically shut the organization down. He didn’t return a call for comment.