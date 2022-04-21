Radio professionals launch Friends of Georgia Radio

The organization now has a website and is planning its first gala in August to raise money and disseminate student scholarships.

“There’s no farm team anymore in radio,” said Dennis Winslow, the group’s vice president and a long-time radio consultant who was once a jock on pop station 94Q (now Star 94) and program director at oldies station Fox 97 and rock station Z93. “We wanted to do something to give back. We want to reach out to college kids who want to go into broadcasting and maybe offer mentoring and scholarships to help a little.”