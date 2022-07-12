Georgia 2022 Emmy nominations: ‘Ozark,’ “Stranger Things,’ Donald Glover, Colin Firth

Among the major Emmy nomination announcements today, Georgia was represented primarily by two Netflix shows produced largely in the state: “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.
“Ozark,” which aired its final season earlier this year, has been a popular pick among Emmy voters since it debuted, this year received multiple nods yet again. It was nominated for best drama against “Better Call Saul,’ “Euphoria,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,’ “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”
Both leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney nabbed best actor nominations, as did Julia Garner for supporting actress in a drama. The show has 45 total nominations throughout its life and three wins. Garner won supporting actress in a drama 2019 and 2020 and the show also won for directing in 2019.
“Stranger Things,” which just released season four, garnered 13 nominations and 51 total in its life. It has taken home seven Emmys over its life span, none in the major categories. Though the show was nominated for best drama, the actors were shut out, including Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink.
FX’s “Atlanta” picked up three more nominations with Donald Glover nominated yet again for best actor.
Colin Firth, who shot HBO’s “The Staircase” in metro Atlanta, was nominated for best lead actor in a limited or anthology series.
The series with the most nominations overall was HBO’s “Succession” with 25, followed by 20 each for HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
About the Author