Georgia 2022 Emmy nominations: ‘Ozark,’ “Stranger Things,’ Donald Glover, Colin Firth

“Ozark,” which aired its final season earlier this year, has been a popular pick among Emmy voters since it debuted, this year received multiple nods yet again. It was nominated for best drama against “Better Call Saul,’ “Euphoria,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,’ “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”

Both leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney nabbed best actor nominations, as did Julia Garner for supporting actress in a drama. The show has 45 total nominations throughout its life and three wins. Garner won supporting actress in a drama 2019 and 2020 and the show also won for directing in 2019.