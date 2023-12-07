Gen X triple threat at Truist Park in 2024: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller

Citi, as the official credit card of the tour, enables card members to have access to a cache of presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Details are available at www.citientertainment.com.

This will be Def Leppard’s third trip to the Braves park in just six years. They were there just last year in a package tour also featuring Poison, Joan Jett and Motley Crüe. And based on past setlists, the big hits will be included such as “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Armageddon It,” “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Hysteria.”

Def Leppard has performed in Atlanta six times since 2014.

Journey has been in Atlanta for gigs four times in that same time period, most recently at State Farm Arena last year. The 19-song setlist opened with “Only The Young,” featured “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and “Lovin’, Touchin’ Squeezin’” in the middle and ended with “Any Way You Want It.”

The Steve Miller Band is coming to the Fox Theatre on Dec. 17 and it is almost sold out. Previously, the band has performed at Verizon Amphitheatre three times since 2014, In fact, the band known for songs like “Jet Airliner,” “Rock ‘n Me” and “Abracadabra” paired up with Journey in 2014.

The upcoming 23-city tour starts July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and ends in Denver Sept. 8. (Cheap Trick and Heart will be the opening act on a handful of the dates, but Steve Miller will the predominant one.)

The previous Def Leppard/Journey tour in 2018 sold more than 1 million tickets and generated nearly $100 million in revenue over 60 cities. The Pretenders opened in Atlanta that year.

STADIUM TOUR 2024 DATES

DATE MARKET VENUE JOINED BY

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Heart**

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Steve Miller Band **

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick

** Copromoted with Live Nation