Gen X triple threat at Truist Park in 2024: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller

When it comes to nostalgia musical acts that tour regularly, it’s all about the packaging. Create the right combo and people will buy tickets.
Def Leppard and Journey already had a massively popular 2018 tour together that came to Truist Park, selling 32,801 tickets and generating $3,033,481, according to Pollstar data. So they are joining forces again in 2024, including a July 13 stop again at Truist, with the Steve Miller Band opening.
Registration for access to presale tickets opened today, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. EST. You can sign up at www.defleppardjourney2024.com.
Citi, as the official credit card of the tour, enables card members to have access to a cache of presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Details are available at www.citientertainment.com.
This will be Def Leppard’s third trip to the Braves park in just six years. They were there just last year in a package tour also featuring Poison, Joan Jett and Motley Crüe. And based on past setlists, the big hits will be included such as “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Armageddon It,” “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Hysteria.”
Def Leppard has performed in Atlanta six times since 2014.
Journey has been in Atlanta for gigs four times in that same time period, most recently at State Farm Arena last year. The 19-song setlist opened with “Only The Young,” featured “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and “Lovin’, Touchin’ Squeezin’” in the middle and ended with “Any Way You Want It.”
The Steve Miller Band is coming to the Fox Theatre on Dec. 17 and it is almost sold out. Previously, the band has performed at Verizon Amphitheatre three times since 2014, In fact, the band known for songs like “Jet Airliner,” “Rock ‘n Me” and “Abracadabra” paired up with Journey in 2014.
The upcoming 23-city tour starts July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and ends in Denver Sept. 8. (Cheap Trick and Heart will be the opening act on a handful of the dates, but Steve Miller will the predominant one.)
The previous Def Leppard/Journey tour in 2018 sold more than 1 million tickets and generated nearly $100 million in revenue over 60 cities. The Pretenders opened in Atlanta that year.
STADIUM TOUR 2024 DATES
DATE MARKET VENUE JOINED BY
July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick
July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick
July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band
July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band
July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band
July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band
July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band
July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band
July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band
July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart
Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart
Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Heart**
Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band
Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band
Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band
Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band
Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band
Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band
Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band
Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Steve Miller Band **
Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band
Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick
Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick
** Copromoted with Live Nation
