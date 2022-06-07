ajc logo
Friends of Georgia Radio holding first bash with Jeff Foxworthy hosting

Jeff Foxworthy will host the inaugural Friends of Georgia Radio event.

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Jeff Foxworthy will host the inaugural Friends of Georgia Radio event.

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
The event will be held Aug. 27 at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta.

The new group Friends of Georgia Radio will be holding its inaugural bash Aug. 27 hosted by Jeff Foxworthy and will celebrate 100 years of Georgia radio and inaugurate the first class of radio legends.

This group is not affiliated with The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, which launched about 15 years ago. The organizer of that group, John Long, has decided to stop doing his own annual events or adding more members to its existing hall of fame. His work is being archived and maintained by Georgia State University.

The Friends of Georgia Radio’s mission, according to its website, “is to help develop the next generation of innovators in audio through scholarships and mentoring and to celebrate those Georgia radio legends who’ve accomplished so much.”

People can pay $50 to become a member and will be able to vote for the Class of 2022 radio legends.

Its first event will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta, with a cocktail hour and dinner. Tickets are $89.

Besides inducting its inaugural class of legends, the event will include the announcement of a series of radio scholarships for students and jokes from comic legend Foxworthy.

Dennis Winslow has also started a podcast interviewing Georgia radio legends like former V-103 host Mike Roberts, former Lincoln Financial (Star 94/WQXI-AM) president Don Benson and former WGST/Peach 94.9 general manager John Lauer.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

