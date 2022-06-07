Friends of Georgia Radio holding first bash with Jeff Foxworthy hosting

This group is not affiliated with The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, which launched about 15 years ago. The organizer of that group, John Long, has decided to stop doing his own annual events or adding more members to its existing hall of fame. His work is being archived and maintained by Georgia State University.

The Friends of Georgia Radio’s mission, according to its website, “is to help develop the next generation of innovators in audio through scholarships and mentoring and to celebrate those Georgia radio legends who’ve accomplished so much.”