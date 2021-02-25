Fox’s game show ‘Lego Masters’ moving season 2 to Atlanta

Yet another show is moving to Georgia after shooting elsewhere: Fox’s reality competition show “Lego Masters.”
The show, which is self-explanatory based on the title, has two contestants building creations out of Lego pieces based on a given theme within a given time period. Will Arnett is host.
The first season, which aired in the spring of 2020, was shot in Los Angeles. The second season will be set at Atlanta Film Studios in Hiram, where the second season of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Titan Games” was produced before the pandemic began.
“Lego Masters,” with an anticipated 10 episodes, is set to begin production March 15 and run through April 5. It’s still casting for potential pairings.
Two Floridians, Tyler and Amy Clites, won $100,000 season one.
Some of the season one challenges included creating a storybook scene with the help of children and a science fiction sculpture that could be destroyed in spectacular fashion.
Arnett voices Lego Batman in “The Lego Movie” franchise and is an executive producer on the series.
BET recently moved two of its scripted shows to Atlanta, where broad pandemic rules are less stringent than they are in New York or Los Angeles. Rules on most domestic sets are agreed upon by multiple unions and are the same no matter where they are located.
The first season of the BET+ comedy “First Wives Club” was shot in New York and has moved to Atlanta for its sophomore year. The BET drama “Games People Play” has moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles for its second season.