Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fox delays debut of ‘Monarch’ with Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins to fall due to COVID issues

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of Monarch airing in Fall 2022 on FOX. CR: FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC.
caption arrowCaption
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of Monarch airing in Fall 2022 on FOX. CR: FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC.

Credit: Fox

Credit: Fox

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Originally set to debut Jan. 30, the country music drama is being shot in metro Atlanta.

Fox has decided to postpone its big gamble of a country music drama called “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins from Jan. 30 until the fall, blaming COVID-19-induced production delays.

The series about a country music family, though set in Nashville, has been shot in metro Atlanta in recent months.

“Monarch” was supposed to air after the AFC National Championship game and remains a “top priority series,” the network said in a statement.

By moving the series to the fall, all episodes will be ready to go and will provide Fox more time to market and promote it. The downside is a major hole on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting next month.

The series already has had some behind-the-scenes issues, changing showrunners during its first season, according to Deadline.com.

“Monarch” is part of a new strategy by Fox to greenlight shows to series without a pilot like many streaming services already do.

The series is about the fictional Roman country music dynasty led by the talented, tough as nails Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her beloved husband Albie (Adkins). But their reign as country royalty is in jeopardy. Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, played by Anna Friel, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

If the series sounds familiar, there was a similar show that aired on ABC for four seasons from 2012 to 2016 called “Nashville,” followed by two more seasons on CMT. It initially starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Lifetime’s ‘Leave it to Geege’ is latest ‘sitcom’-like reality show out of Atlanta
13h ago
Mo Ivory teaching GSU law course focused on Steve Harvey’s career
19h ago
Georgia-Alabama championship game brings in 22.6 million viewers nationally
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top