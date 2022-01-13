Fox delays debut of ‘Monarch’ with Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins to fall due to COVID issues

“Monarch” is part of a new strategy by Fox to greenlight shows to series without a pilot like many streaming services already do.

The series is about the fictional Roman country music dynasty led by the talented, tough as nails Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her beloved husband Albie (Adkins). But their reign as country royalty is in jeopardy. Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, played by Anna Friel, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

If the series sounds familiar, there was a similar show that aired on ABC for four seasons from 2012 to 2016 called “Nashville,” followed by two more seasons on CMT. It initially starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere.