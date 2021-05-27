Fox 5′s Kaitlyn Pratt, WSB’s Tim Andrews have first baby

Fox 5 reporter and anchor Kaitlyn Pratt and WSB Radio host Tim Andrews Wednesday celebrated their first baby Gilbert.
Pratt in February announced she was pregnant after her fourth in vitro treatment.
“I feel like pinching myself I feel so happy,” Pratt, 42, said at the time. “The outpouring from the viewers has been incredible. I have been reading all the comments and had tears in my eyes. People have been praying for us. It means a lot that strangers care so much.”
She got married four years ago to Andrews, the man of a thousand voices on Eric Von Haessler’s mid-morning show on WSB radio. They immediately tried to have children but faced fertility obstacles and started down the path of IVF.
After two miscarriages and four treatments, Pratt and Andrews had success in late 2020.
Her final Instagram post before she had her baby noted that she did her final anchoring on “Good Day Atlanta” this past weekend before maternity leave.
Pratt joined Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 2008 and anchors on weekends. She previously worked in Boston, Macon and Savannah.
Andrews was part of the Regular Guys morning show on 96rock and Rock 100.5 before joining Von Haessler’s show, which airs from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays on WSB radio (95.5 FM and 750 WSB).