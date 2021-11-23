ajc logo
Fox 5′s Aungelique Proctor has stomach cancer

Aungelique Proctor, long-time Fox 5 reporter, said she has stomach cancer but it has not spread to other organs. FOX5
Aungelique Proctor, long-time Fox 5 reporter, said she has stomach cancer but it has not spread to other organs. FOX5

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
She has been with the station since 1994.

Veteran Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor announced she has stage 2 stomach cancer and is currently in treatment.

Proctor, who has been with the station for 26 years, had taken time off this fall from work to deal with fatigue and stomach pain. That’s when the doctors discovered the tumor.

“To find the mass was really shocking,” Proctor said in a news report on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV), noting that she takes care of herself.

She added: “By me sharing my cancer story, it might help someone else, to remove the stigma of, ‘This is something we shouldn’t talk about. This is something you fight quietly in the dark alone. I plan to fight in the open, and if it’s God’s will, I will win.”

She is currently a patient at Emory Winship Cancer Institute being treated for a rare gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

Her doctor Maria Diab told Fox 5: “The good news is we have not seen any evidence of spread outside of the stomach, and for Aungelique’s case, the plan is to do a few months of the Imatinib medicine, and go back and have surgery, hopefully.”

An Atlanta native and University of Georgia graduate, Proctor previously worked at WTLV in Jacksonville, Florida, WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio, WMAZ in Macon and WALB in Albany. She also took part in “Lawmakers” at Georgia Public Broadcasting. Before that, she worked at several radio stations in Cincinnati.

