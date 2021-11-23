Fox 5′s Aungelique Proctor has stomach cancer

She is currently a patient at Emory Winship Cancer Institute being treated for a rare gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

Her doctor Maria Diab told Fox 5: “The good news is we have not seen any evidence of spread outside of the stomach, and for Aungelique’s case, the plan is to do a few months of the Imatinib medicine, and go back and have surgery, hopefully.”

An Atlanta native and University of Georgia graduate, Proctor previously worked at WTLV in Jacksonville, Florida, WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio, WMAZ in Macon and WALB in Albany. She also took part in “Lawmakers” at Georgia Public Broadcasting. Before that, she worked at several radio stations in Cincinnati.