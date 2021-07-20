Former UGA QB D.J. Shockley becomes Fox 5 Atlanta sports anchor

He has spent the past decade doing football analysis for different companies including Raycom, Big Ten Network and the Atlanta Falcons. He has worked with ESPN the past few years on their SEC Network and ACC Network. He has also hosted a weekly Falcons pre-show on Fox 5 called “Early Birds.”

“Everything I’ve done has culminated to this point,” Shockley said. “I’m looking forward to adapting to this new role and make it my own. I pride myself on being able to think fast on my feet. I want to show my down-to-earth personality and my genuineness.”

He has been active on social media where he has 13,000 followers on Instagram and 22,000 followers on Twitter. “I’ve always been open on social media and I can add my own flavor and build the Fox 5 brand,” he said.