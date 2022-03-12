Former radio host Kara Stockton, 44, has died

“She loved that job,” Rob said. “She loved the attention. She was an alpha!”

Stockton, who lived in Smyrna, had most recently been a producer for the daily radio and TV show “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” heard on Sirius XM and seen on Fox Nation.

“We are all upset,” Grace said. “I loved working with her so much. She was awesome. She had been unwell and we kept after her to go to the hospital. We are waiting on answers now.”

On Saturday in a phone interview, Rob said his sister went to a doctor in January because of an elevated heartbeat. After tests, a surgeon took her gallbladder out Jan. 26. At the time, Rob said, the doctor found her liver to be enlarged.

Soon, she gained a lot of water weight and returned to the hospital. On Facebook, on Feb. 10, she wrote: “I‘ve had to completely lose all sense of pride. I’m back in the hospital. I can’t sit up or down or walk on my own. They don’t think it’s any complication from the gallbladder surgery, but they’re not sure ... is going on. All I know is major pain, and I’m going to be here for a while. Prayers please!”

Rob, 52, said they eventually took her out of the hospital and she was staying with her mother, Shirley Stockton. She met with an endocrinologist Thursday but died in her sleep Friday.

He said the family grew up in Marietta and they had a happy childhood. “We had a pool in the backyard and we’d be out there swimming every summer,” he said.

She received a bachelor’s degree in media production at American InterContinental University and had jobs as a production assistant at Georgia Public Broadcasting and traffic producer at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) before joining News 106.7 in 2014.

Funeral service information will be released soon.