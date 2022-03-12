Hamburger icon
Former radio host Kara Stockton, 44, has died

Kara Stockton, former radio host on what was Talk 106.7, has died at age 44. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Kara Stockton, former radio host on what was Talk 106.7, has died at age 44. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
She was Shannon Burke’s co host on 106.7 from 2016 to 2019

Former radio host Kara Stockton, 44, has died, her family confirmed Friday night.

Rob Stockton, her brother, said the family is not sure of the cause of death and is requesting an autopsy but thinks she had liver issues.

“Me and my mom are still in total shock and can’t really believe it’s real,” Rob wrote in a text Friday.

Stockton spent more than five years at news/talk FM station 106.7, with three of those years as co-host and executive producer with Shannon Burke.

“I am crushed,” said Burke, who expressed nothing but fondness over the years for Stockton. Atlanta-based Cumulus Media sold 106.7 in 2019 and she lost her talk-show gig there.

“She loved that job,” Rob said. “She loved the attention. She was an alpha!”

Stockton, who lived in Smyrna, had most recently been a producer for the daily radio and TV show “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” heard on Sirius XM and seen on Fox Nation.

“We are all upset,” Grace said. “I loved working with her so much. She was awesome. She had been unwell and we kept after her to go to the hospital. We are waiting on answers now.”

On Saturday in a phone interview, Rob said his sister went to a doctor in January because of an elevated heartbeat. After tests, a surgeon took her gallbladder out Jan. 26. At the time, Rob said, the doctor found her liver to be enlarged.

Soon, she gained a lot of water weight and returned to the hospital. On Facebook, on Feb. 10, she wrote: “I‘ve had to completely lose all sense of pride. I’m back in the hospital. I can’t sit up or down or walk on my own. They don’t think it’s any complication from the gallbladder surgery, but they’re not sure ... is going on. All I know is major pain, and I’m going to be here for a while. Prayers please!”

Rob, 52, said they eventually took her out of the hospital and she was staying with her mother, Shirley Stockton. She met with an endocrinologist Thursday but died in her sleep Friday.

He said the family grew up in Marietta and they had a happy childhood. “We had a pool in the backyard and we’d be out there swimming every summer,” he said.

She received a bachelor’s degree in media production at American InterContinental University and had jobs as a production assistant at Georgia Public Broadcasting and traffic producer at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) before joining News 106.7 in 2014.

Funeral service information will be released soon.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

