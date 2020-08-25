Former Fox 5 Atlanta’s Marissa Mitchell moves to Fox 5 in Washington D.C.

Former Fox 5 Atlanta anchor and reporter Marissa Mitchell is moving to Fox 5 in Washington D.C.
She left WAGA-TV in February after four years. She announced her new gig on social media Monday. She will be a morning anchor for “Fox 5 Mornings” and then a host and reporter with “Good Day DC.”
Mitchell will join the Fox-owned TV station WTTG-TV in September.
“This is an unprecedented time in our country and in our world,” she wrote. “So, it’s with great gratitude and focus that I move to provide news from the center of where so much of it emanates.”
“To my friends and family in the A,” she added, “your support and trust mean the world to me.”
Fox 5 D.C. News Director Paul McGonagle, in a story on its website, called Mitchell “a smart, quick-witted journalist who has the right personality to seamlessly fit in with our morning team.”
Mitchell previously worked at stations in Birmingham and Chattanooga.
She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Emory University and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.