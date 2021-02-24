Former CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed joins morning show for Black News Channel with Mike Hill

Former CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed has joined the Jacksonville, Florida-based Black News Channel for a new morning show starting Monday, March 1.
She will co-host the show with sports broadcaster Mike Hill, who recently married “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Cynthia Bailey. This job will enable Hill to permanently move from Los Angeles to Atlanta and expand into hard news.
Reed, who left CBS46 in 2019 after a controversial four-year run, will be working from Atlanta. She told The Wall Street Journal that one of the major focus points on the show will be social justice.
CEO Princell Hair took over the channel last July and has greatly expanded its potential audience, signing deals with Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish and others. Hair previously worked as a general manager at CNN and was a senior vice president at Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta. He later became an executive at Comcast SportsNet and NBC Sports Group.
Hair has also signed high-profile commentators Charles Blow and Marc Lamont Hill to host shows.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Black News Channel has a primary financial backer in Shad Khan, who owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and soccer team Fulham F.C. of the English Premier League. He said he has invested more in the channel since Hair took over.